Two-Run Eighth Inning Pushes Leprechauns Past K-Zoo

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Saturday, June 22, the Kalamazoo Growlers (14-11), couldn't finish off the sweep of the Royal Oak Leprechauns (13-12), falling 6-5.

In what has been a trend this season for the newest Northwoods League franchise, the Royal Oak Leprechauns looked to be in another barnburner early. After a pair of walks by Patrick Menk, Parker Picot launched a three-run blast into the corner in left.

Kalamazoo answered right back in its half of the first with an eerily similar start. After a pair of walks by Leprechauns starter Gage Jones, Gabe Springer launched his first home run of the season, a three-run blast to right.

After tying it up, the Growlers would take the lead four batters later. A single to left by Sam Harris brought home Brock Leitgeb to make it 4-3.

K-Zoo would add another in the second on an RBI single by Jeremy Comer but that would be all. An RBI ground out by Nate Ball the next inning brought the game back within one but everything would stay quiet until the eighth.

After four full scoreless frames, Royal Oak's eighth inning was the difference. Cam Hollobaugh opened up the frame with a pinch-hit double into the corner in right before Andrew Jergins was pulled from the game. After a single from Collin Overholt, a high-chopper from Saborn Campbell bought enough time for Hollobaugh to score and the only play was to first, tying up the game.

After another pitching change, Riley Frost's go-ahead RBI bloop single to center would be the difference.

K-Zoo put a runner on in each of the eighth and the ninth but could not tie up the ball game. The Growlers start a four-game road trip today beginning with a pair at MCCU Field against its I-94 rival in the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.