Bats Stay Hot against Leprechauns

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 6-1, in front of 2,238 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters offense put up 27 runs in the four-game series against the Leprechauns last week and kept it going again Sunday afternoon. Ethan Guerra kept his hot stretch at the plate going with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning. Jasen Oliver then singled to center field allowing Guerra to move to third. During Vahn Lackey's at-bat, Guerra scored by stealing home to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. After Lackey walked, he sacrificed himself during a first and third situation allowing enough time for Oliver to score to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. The Leprechauns offense started out with a bang in the top of the fourth with a leadoff double from Cam Hollobaugh. Tony Hatzigeorgiou singled to center field scoring Hollobaugh to cut the Pit Spitters lead to 2-1. Grant Bradley's pitching began to wavier in the bottom of the fourth inning allowing Brett Rozman to reach via a single, and Carter Hain and Brandon Chang to draw back-to-back walks. With bases loaded, Michael Tchavdarov drew a walk against the new pitcher Ryan Kruse to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. The Pit Spitters continued to swing it well in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to right field by Alfredo Velazquez. Guerra walked to put two runners on. Three straight wild pitches, during Oliver's at-bat from Stephen Ruhle that allowed Velazquez to score making it 4-1. Oliver walked, setting up Cole Prout. Prout grounded into a fielder's choice where Guerra was tagged out trying to score from third. Lackey hit a sacrifice flyout scoring Oliver to make it 5-1. Brett Rozman joined in on the hit parade with a single to left field scoring Prout to give the game its final score of 6-1.

The Pit Spitters improve to 13-13 on the season, while the Leprechauns drop to 13-13. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jake Brown threw five innings of one run ball, giving up five hits and five runs, while striking out four. Zak Sullivan threw an inning of scoreless relief. Logan Pikur threw two innings of scoreless relief, where he gave up a hit and struck out one.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City as they will play game two against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

