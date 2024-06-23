Growlers Shutout Battle Creek, Win 14th Straight Game at McCU Field
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - In its fifth shutout of the season, the Kalamazoo Growlers (15-11) took down the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-13) on Sunday night 3-0.
While a Growlers pitching staff that was one of the top five in the Northwoods League in 2023 had three shutouts, K-Zoo has passed that feat and then some securing its fifth in just 26 games.
Once again, fifth-year Growler Eamon Horwedel would be the star of the show. In his 13th quality start since becoming a full-time starter, Horwedel put together seven masterful innings striking out three and giving up five hits. After walking a season-high four last week vs Traverse City, Horwedel did not give up a single free pass against Battle Creek.
K-Zoo opened up the ball game slow offensively but came through in the fifth. A leadoff double by Brandon Larson followed by a Savi Delgado infield single and Myles Beale sac bunt set up two in scoring position for Brodey Acres.
Acres skied the second pitch of the at-bat to right in what looked to be a possible sacrifice fly spot. However, Aidan Arbogast dropped the ball allowing Larson to score with no out recorded. Two batters later, Savi Delgado came across following a wild pitch to put K-Zoo up two.
In the sixth, after a pair of singles, Myles Beale shot a double down the right-field line scoring Korbin Griffin to make it 3-0.
Graham Kollen and Bryce Brassfield each put together a shutdown inning, closing out the Growlers' 14th straight win at MCCU Field.
The Growlers have not lost a game on the road at Battle Creek since the team was still named the Bombers on August 11, 2021, as the Bombers walked it off 6-5 in 10. The Growlers and Battle Jacks will once again face off tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
