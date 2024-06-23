Sunny Sunday Victory - Chucks Defeat Rockers
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
It was a 11-7 victory powered by a season high nine run 2nd inning that moved the Chucks to 21-5 on the season. The Chucks victory over Green Bay moves them to 3-0 over their divisional rivals.
The 2nd inning was one to remember, as the Chucks send 13 batters and plate nine runs. It was seven hits with RBI's coming from Daniel Harden (McClennan Community), Logan Kreske (Wichita St.), Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) and Drew Berkland.
Drew Berkland's (U of Minnesota had perhaps the biggest moment of the season when he hit the first grand slam of the season for the Chucks. His opposite field shot now has him leading the Chucks with four home runs and 23 RBI's.
The Chucks would then get good innings of relief from Carson Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern St.) who came in to pitch the third. His final line would be three IP with a season high five strikeouts, and just one earned run. The Chucks led 9-3 after six innings.
The Rockers would keep knocking on the door, scoring one run four different times. James Mann (Wallace St. Comm. Hanceville) pitched 1.1 innings before Sawyer Toney (Southern Mississippi) came in for 1.2 to set up the ninth.
The Chucks plated home two in the 8th to add some insurance. Daniel Harden scored on a double steal with Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) to score the first. Webb came home on a wild pitch to move the score to 11-4.
Seth Clausen came into a no-save opportunity looking for three outs. He found some trouble and gave up three runs. A fly ball to center field would finish the ball game and gave the Chucks a big win at home.
The Chucks are back at Athletic Park tomorrow to finish the series with Green Bay. St. Jude will have their fundraiser night while all Brews & Brats are half priced for the entirety of the game!
