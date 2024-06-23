Perry Homers Again, McElyea Pitches Well in 10-Inning Loss to Mankato

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Candon Dahle of the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (11-13) fell in 10 innings to the Mankato MoonDogs (13-11) by a 5-4 score on Sunday, June 23rd. The Rox will go for a split of the series on Monday night at Joe Faber Field.

Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) opened the afternoon with a bang for St. Cloud, launching a two-run home run in the first inning. Perry's third home run of the season helped him to a two-hit day that also included two runs scored. In the next inning, Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) turned a Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) leadoff hit into another run, singling to right field.

With the Rox up 3-0 early, starting pitcher Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) settled in nicely on the mound. The right-hander did not allow an earned run across five innings, striking out seven. Relieving McElyea, Dallis Moran (Nicholls State University) provided three more frames of earned run-free baseball, punching out three. St. Cloud would tack on another run to go up 4-1 in the sixth, as Ben Higdon's (University of Kentucky) second hit of the game brought Perry home.

The Rox will finish their two-game series against the MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill will sponsor the game, which will double as Nine Innings of Winning Night. After Monday, the Rox will travel to Badlands for two games against the Big Sticks before beginning a four-game homestand against Badlands and the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday, June 27. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

