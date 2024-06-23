Perry Homers Again, McElyea Pitches Well in 10-Inning Loss to Mankato
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (11-13) fell in 10 innings to the Mankato MoonDogs (13-11) by a 5-4 score on Sunday, June 23rd. The Rox will go for a split of the series on Monday night at Joe Faber Field.
Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) opened the afternoon with a bang for St. Cloud, launching a two-run home run in the first inning. Perry's third home run of the season helped him to a two-hit day that also included two runs scored. In the next inning, Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) turned a Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) leadoff hit into another run, singling to right field.
With the Rox up 3-0 early, starting pitcher Piercen McElyea (Tarleton State University) settled in nicely on the mound. The right-hander did not allow an earned run across five innings, striking out seven. Relieving McElyea, Dallis Moran (Nicholls State University) provided three more frames of earned run-free baseball, punching out three. St. Cloud would tack on another run to go up 4-1 in the sixth, as Ben Higdon's (University of Kentucky) second hit of the game brought Perry home.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Piercen McElyea!
The Rox will finish their two-game series against the MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill will sponsor the game, which will double as Nine Innings of Winning Night. After Monday, the Rox will travel to Badlands for two games against the Big Sticks before beginning a four-game homestand against Badlands and the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday, June 27. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
Candon Dahle of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Madison Mallards Fall Behind Early in Loss to Kokomo Jackrabbits - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Shutout Battle Creek, Win 14th Straight Game at McCU Field - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Stay Hot, Beat Express 13-7 - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Win Pivotal Game 3-1 at Rockford - Kenosha Kingfish
- Former Rox Player Charlie Condon Wins National Player of the Year Award - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs with a 10-Inning Comeback Win - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Hold off Hot Tots 8-7 - Rochester Honkers
- Logs Stay Hot in Game 1 vs Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- Perry Homers Again, McElyea Pitches Well in 10-Inning Loss to Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Bats Stay Hot against Leprechauns - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Dock Spiders Tie Season Total for Hits Against Lakeshore, Win Second Straight, 13-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Late Surge Not Enough against Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Bite Chinooks 13-5 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Sunny Sunday Victory - Chucks Defeat Rockers - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockford Rivets Host Kenosha Kingfish in a Tight Contest - Rockford Rivets
- Honkers Sign Dave Stevens to Coaching Contract - Rochester Honkers
- Two-Run Eighth Inning Pushes Leprechauns Past K-Zoo - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Traverse City Pit Spitters Snap Rockford Rivets' 6-Game Winning Streak with 8-2 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Travel to Wausau to Rematch Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Munroe Homers Twice in Madison Mallards' Loss to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Take Split Back Home Following Defeat in Canada Finale - Duluth Huskies
- Larks Blitz Honkers, Split Series - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Bid on Game-Worn Military Jerseys Today
- Former Rox Player Charlie Condon Wins National Player of the Year Award
- Perry Homers Again, McElyea Pitches Well in 10-Inning Loss to Mankato
- June 22nd Game against Willmar Postponed to July 12th
- Hogan Has his Best Outing of the Summer in Loss to Willmar