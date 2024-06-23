Munroe Homers Twice in Madison Mallards' Loss to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters defeated the Madison Mallards 12-10 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series between the teams.

It was a tough start for the Mallards as Wisconsin Rapids scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 6-0 lead. However, the Madison offense quickly worked their way back into the game, scoring three runs in the second inning on run-scoring hits from Charlie Marion (Madison College), Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) and Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State).

Trailing 7-5 in the fourth inning, the Mallards evened the contest when Jake Munroe (John A. Logan Community College) belted a two-run homer. The Mallards then took an 8-7 lead in the sixth inning when Munroe hit an RBI double.

The lead wouldn't last for long, as Trotter Boston (Tabor College) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Then in the seventh inning, Wisconsin Rapids scored four runs to take a 12-8 lead. The Mallards committed two errors in the inning, and four errors in the game overall.

The Mallards tried to mount a comeback, as Munroe slugged his second home run of the game in the eighth inning, and Shai Robinson (Illinois State) drove in a run on an RBI single in the 9th, but the effort fell short as the Rafters held on for the win.

Jack Wiessinger (Pomona-Pitzer) picked up the win in relief for the Rafters. Carter Daniels (North Carolina A&T) was charged with the loss for Madison. Nicholas Perry (Colorado State - Pueblo) collected his first save of the season for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards will be back in action on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Mallards don't return to Warner Park until June 27, when they'll face the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.