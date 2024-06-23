Traverse City Pit Spitters Snap Rockford Rivets' 6-Game Winning Streak with 8-2 Victory

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters ended the Rockford Rivets' six-game winning streak on Saturday night with a decisive 8-2 victory at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The game remained tightly contested for over half its duration until the Pit Spitters' offense erupted in the 7th inning, scoring seven runs to secure the win. Key contributions came from Brett Rozman, who smacked a triple, followed by Carter Hain's single to bring him home. Additional hits by Ethan Belk, Brett Denby, and Jasen Oliver, along with a double from Ethan Guerra, lit up the Rivets' pitching staff.

Despite the loss, the Rockford Rivets are determined to bounce back in their next game. They will face off against the Kenosha Kingfish on June 23rd, aiming to regain their winning form.

