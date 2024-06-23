Kingfish Win Pivotal Game 3-1 at Rockford
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish secured a massive 3-1 over the division leading Rockford Rivets win preserving their first half playoff hopes. Kenosha has never won the great lakes east division in it's short existence.
If the first half were to end today Rockford would have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs leading the Great Lakes East division with a 3.5 game lead. Kenosha has nine games left to make up those 3.5 games including one more game against Rockford.
Today's win was massive for the fish' cutting Rockfords lead on the division by a full game. Pitching was outstanding for the Kingfish once again.
Keagon Kauffman got his first start for the Kingfish after primary serving as a reliever going five innings allowing one unearned run. That unearned run in the 5th would be the only score for the Rivets.
Kenosha was able to muster three runs on RBI's from Nick Giamarusti, who had a two hit day, and an RBI from LSU commit Tanner Reaves.
The bats were firing once again for the Kingfish offense with eight out of the nine starters recording a hit. Kenosha tallied 11 hits in the ballgame.
Robby Porco then made the six out save to hand Kenosha their 15th win on the season.
They will look to gain another game on Rockford in game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
