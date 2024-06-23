Rockers Travel to Wausau to Rematch Woodchucks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After defeating the Battle Jacks 10-3 in a historic night, the Rockers head to Athletic Park to take on the Woodchucks, who currently sit at the top of the Northwoods League standings.

Sam Miller's (Columbia) cycle was the catalyst for Green Bay's triumphant win. This is the first time a player has hit for the cycle in franchise history, and only the 18th time it has happened in league history. Miller also picked up 4 RBIs and a steal to add to his team-leading totals.

Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) also picked up a home run and a triple, to match Miller's 4 RBIs. Nick Harms (Case Western) punctuated the Rockers' explosive offensive showing with a solo shot of his own in the fifth.

Today, Green Bay will face Wausau for the first time since the season-opening series. The Woodchucks come into the game with the best record in the league sitting at 20-5 but fell to Fond Du Lac in their last game 17-7.

Jagger Edwards (Columbia) will start on the mound for the Rockers. He has 16 strikeouts to just 4 walks in his four appearances for Green Bay this summer. In his two starts, Edwards has given up 10 hits to 11 K's, throwing a combined 6.2 innings.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday for a series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Olivia Maro will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30. Tuesdays are 2-for-1 tickets for all reserved seats in the main bowl.

