Dock Spiders Bite Chinooks 13-5

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Though the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-14) started out competitive in a Sunday afternoon affair against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (9-17), the box score wouldn't reflect it as the Spiders swung hot bats in the late innings of a 13-5 victory.

'Nooks starter Tayton Herron, making his first appearance in the opening role, faced the minimum through two.

The quick beginning gave Lakeshore a chance to strike first in the second inning. After 1B Mason Schwalbach drew a free pass, LF Connor Hennings put him into scoring position with one out and giving the 'Nooks a chance in a potential scoring situation. After that, both batters failed to reach base, stranding the initial walk.

Again in the third, the Chinooks couldn't score the leadoff man that got on base.

In the bottom of the frame, Herron allowed his first hit, a single to center. Then, the lefty pitcher out of West Bend, WI, fell behind 3-0 in the count. He would bounce back and overpowered Spiders 2B Donavan Canterberry for a strikeout.

But, with two outs in the inning, the spinners stung two straight singles to center to open the scoring.

Action in scoring position would pick back up in the top of the fifth with Chinooks DH Gene Trujillo at the plate. No runners were on, but the towering lefty made sure to bat a run in, ripping a round-tripper over the right-field fence. Tie game at one.

This time in the fifth, Canterberry worked a walk on a full count for Fondy. The result seemed to startle Herron, and the Spiders took advantage, putting two more batters on to load the bases with nobody gone.

Reliever Adam Switalski entered and earned an 0-2 count. Then, after a ball, the six-footer lost control and threw one away, gifting the lead to Fond Du Lac. And after the first run scored on a wild pitch, the Spiders sent a double to right to clear the bases.

In the sixth, the arachnids continued their attack. Switalski didn't retire a batter, and when Connor Walters took his place on the mound, Fondy kept coming. All-in-all, it was a four-run frame for Fond Du Lac, digging a seven-run hole for the Chinooks.

Once again in the bottom of the seventh, the Spiders issued the Chinooks death by a thousand singles. They packed the bags with three singles, and with one out chopped a grounder to first, bringing another run across. By the end of the inning, it was a 9-1 deficit for Lakeshore.

'Nooks CF Prince Deboskie sustained his strong season in the eighth, leading off with a single to center and sprinting to second. The fish finally added a second run later in the inning when Schwalbach singled to right. Then, Hennings walked home a run. Two batters later, C Sam Hunt matched the Iowa outfielder with a four-pitch RBI walk.

The fish made it a game, down 9-4 with the top of the lineup returning to bat in the ninth. But, the Spiders weren't done. They neutralized the Chinooks' three-run inning with four runs of their own, slamming the door on Lakeshore.

Deboskie ended the game 2/4 with a double, his second straight completed game with a two-bagger. He also added two runs and in getting on base pushed up his OPS (on-base plus slugging %) to .438.

Back at home for game 2 of the series, the Chinooks get a chance at revenge Monday evening, June 24, at 6:35 p.m. (CST) at Moonlight Graham Field.

Article written by David Jacobs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.