Honkers Sign Dave Stevens to Coaching Contract

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers have signed Dave Stevens to an honorary Coaching Contract. Stevens will serve as a coach on Sunday, June 23rd vs the Minot Hot Tots. Stevens is the only professional legless baseball player in history.

Stevens played for the Saint Paul Saints in 1996. He famously pinch hit for MLB legend, Darryl Strawberry. Stevens, also an accomplished wrestler and football player had a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys. His accomplishments were featured in the Netflix documentary, The Saint Of Second Chances. The new Honkers coach partook in batting practice before Sunday's game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.