Honkers Sign Dave Stevens to Coaching Contract
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers have signed Dave Stevens to an honorary Coaching Contract. Stevens will serve as a coach on Sunday, June 23rd vs the Minot Hot Tots. Stevens is the only professional legless baseball player in history.
Stevens played for the Saint Paul Saints in 1996. He famously pinch hit for MLB legend, Darryl Strawberry. Stevens, also an accomplished wrestler and football player had a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys. His accomplishments were featured in the Netflix documentary, The Saint Of Second Chances. The new Honkers coach partook in batting practice before Sunday's game.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Honkers Sign Dave Stevens to Coaching Contract - Rochester Honkers
- Two-Run Eighth Inning Pushes Leprechauns Past K-Zoo - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Traverse City Pit Spitters Snap Rockford Rivets' 6-Game Winning Streak with 8-2 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Travel to Wausau to Rematch Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Munroe Homers Twice in Madison Mallards' Loss to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Huskies Take Split Back Home Following Defeat in Canada Finale - Duluth Huskies
- Larks Blitz Honkers, Split Series - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.