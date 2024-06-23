Rockers Late Surge Not Enough against Woodchucks

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Mack Crowley

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers lost the first of a two-game road series in Wausau 11-7. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Seth Farni (Ole Miss) put Green Bay on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single with the bases loaded. But Wausau answered back with a huge nine-run inning in the bottom half of the second. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) crushed a grand slam to put the Woodchucks up 7-1, and they would score two more to finish the frame leading 9-1.

Mack Crowley (Minnesota State-Mankato) entered the game in the third and threw five scoreless innings, while only giving up one hit to shut down the Woodchucks after the big inning. The Rockers kept fighting back, scoring in three of the next five innings, which included Payton Mansfield's (Jacksonville State) second home run in as many days. Green Bay shrunk the gap to just five entering the eighth inning, but Wausau added two in the bottom half to make the score 11-4 going into the final frame.

Green Bay managed to load the bases with a Jake Bold (Princeton) double and a pair of walks, setting the stage for Nick Harms (Case Western). The left fielder hit a deep double to clear the bases and managed to reach third after an error at home. Despite the surge, the Rockers couldn't close the gap anymore, and the game finished 11-7.

Tomorrow, Jake Toporek (Wagner) will make his first start for the Rockers. He has made six appearances in relief this season, boasting a 3.52 ERA. In his 15.1 innings pitched, he has 19 strikeouts and just five walks.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday for a series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Olivia Maro will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30. Tuesdays are 2-for-1 ticket days for all reserved seats in the main bowl.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

