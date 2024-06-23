Madison Mallards Fall Behind Early in Loss to Kokomo Jackrabbits

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Kokomo, IN - The Kokomo Jackrabbits defeated the Madison Mallards 13-6 on Sunday evening, handing the Mallards their third straight loss.

The Jackrabbits took control of the game in the bottom of the first inning. J.J. Dutton (Indian Hills Community College) gave Kokomo a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. Then with the score already 3-0, Jake Lambdin (Xavier) hit a 2-run double that extended the lead to five. The Jackrabbits would score two more to complete a seven run first inning, and they never looked back.

The Mallards got on the board in the top of the third inning, when Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) hit an RBI single to cut the Kokomo lead to 8-1. However Kokomo scored five more runs in the fifth inning to grow their lead to 13-1.

Shai Robinson (Illinois State) launched a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning. It was his third home run of the season and third hit of the day, but it only brought the Mallards within seven runs, and Kokomo earned their fourth win of the season 13-6.

Payton Graham (Gonzaga) earned the win on the mound for the Jackrabbits, his first of the season. Tyson Romero (Nebraska Wesleyan) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The Mallards and Jackrabbits will face off once again on Monday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Mallards don't return to Warner Park until June 27, when they'll face the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

