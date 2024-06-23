Dock Spiders Tie Season Total for Hits Against Lakeshore, Win Second Straight, 13-5

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Parker Knoll of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Fond du Lac, WI - On Star Wars Day at Herr-Baker Field, the Force was with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders as they tallied 16 hits, tying their season high, in a 13-5 victory over Lakeshore. With the win, the Dock Spiders improved their season record to 9-17.

The Dock Spiders opened the scoring in the third inning with a single from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) that brought Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) home, making the score 1-0.

Lakeshore tied the game in the fifth inning with a solo home run by Gene Trujillo (New Mexico) to center field, making it 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Dock Spiders regained the lead. A single by Preston Knott (Northwestern) loaded the bases with no outs. Drew Barragan then cleared the bases with a double to right field, scoring two runs and giving the Dock Spiders a 4-1 lead.

The Dock Spiders extended their lead in the sixth inning by putting four more runs on the board. A walk to Preston Knott scored Aiden Jolley followed by a single from Drew Barragan that drove in two more runs, giving him five RBIs for the game. A fielder's choice by Parker Knoll (Lawrence) brought home Preston Knott, increasing the lead to 8-1. The Dock Spiders added another run in the seventh inning, making the score 9-1.

Lakeshore fought back in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to cut the lead to 9-4. However, the Dock Spiders responded in the bottom half of the inning with four more runs. A leadoff triple by Parker Knoll followed by Tyler Neises driving in Knoll for the first run of the inning. A walk to Quinten Perilli (Elizabethtown) set up Drew Prosek, who doubled to center field, bringing in Neises to make the score 11-4. Groundouts by Aiden Jolley and Donavan Canterberry (Xavier) brought in Perilli and Prosek, pushing the lead to 13-4.

Lakeshore managed to score one more run in the ninth inning but could not get any closer, as the Dock Spiders secured the 13-5 win.

The Dock Spiders head to Lakeshore for the first time this season on Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

