Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Building against the Greyhounds

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After picking up a win in North Bay last night, your Kingston Frontenacs are right back at it tonight in Sault Ste. Marie to face off against the Greyhounds. It's the first time these teams have squared off since December 8th, 2023, and it's a chance to take a first look at a trade between these two teams that took place just yesterday. Charlie Schenkel and Nolan Lalonde swapped teams yesterday, and there's a chance that the two will face off against each other tonight for their new teams for the very first time.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs have had trouble with the Hounds recently, having won just 1 of their last 12 against the Soo (Nov 18/22)

It's not the first time goalies have switched teams before a game - on Halloween night in 2003, the Frontenacs and Generals made a trade that saw three Generals get off the bus and go right to the Frontenacs room while the new Generals were waiting in the visitors room for their new team. Included in the swap, Chris Beckford-Tsu came to Kingston and Dan Turple went to Oshawa.

Keep Building Chemistry

Last night marked the first game for the new look Frontenacs and they delivered a 4-1 win in North Bay. With new faces coming into the locker room right before the team left for North Bay on Wednesday, they weren't able to get on the ice for a practice together; so they were forced to figure it out on the fly against the Battalion.

After an admittedly sloppy first period, the Frontenacs calmed down defensively and held the Battalion to just one goal and as the game went on they just got better and better. Expect them to keep building chemistry and finding the right mix tonight in the Soo.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Vann Williamson

The third year defenseman from Ajax, ON has really stepped up in the absence of Emil Pieniniemi and Maleek McGowan. Williamson has 7 points in his last 5 games which is good for 18 on the season (career high). Vann has quietly become a steady and reliable option for the Frontenacs, really coming into his own this season.

Sault Ste. Marie - Brady Martin

The third overall pick from the 2023 OHL Priority Selection is becoming a force for the Greyhounds, just as they hoped he would. The Elmira, ON native was recently named to Team West for the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game, even being named an assistant captain. Martin has 29 points in 28 games and is prominently featured on a younger, rebuilding Greyhounds team and is loaded with the skills to take the Soo to the next level in the coming seasons.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Next Home Game:

Friday, January 17th - vs Soo Greyhounds - 7PM Puck Drop

