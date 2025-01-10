Oshawa Generals Sign Noah Powell

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed forward Noah Powell to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Powell, 19, was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of last year's NHL Draft. He is joining the Generals from the Ohio State Buckeyes where he collected five points in 17 games this season.

"We are very excited to add a player like Noah," said Gens General Manager. "He is a player that knows how to score, he has real speed and an elite work ethic."

Before playing at Ohio State Powell played with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, in his final season there he picked up 74 points including 43 points and 31 assists having played in 61 games.

