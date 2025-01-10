Spitfires Fall to Knights 5-1
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires headed to London for a matchup with top spot in the OHL on the line. The clubs have split the season so far with two previous matchups in December. It was a closely contested affair for 40 minutes before the Knights broke the game open and won 5-1.
In the first period, both teams traded chances, but no one could break the deadlock and the period was scoreless.
In the second period, the Knights would open the scoring on a breakaway. The Spitfires would respond 9 minutes later on the powerplay. Protas scored his 26 th of the season. Late in the frame, the Knights would score on a powerplay of their own and take a 2-1 lead into the third.
In the third period, it was all Knights as they potted three goals and took the win 5-1.
The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow in Flint. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.
