Gens Head to Ottawa to Take on 67's

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head to the Nation's Capital to take on the Ottawa 67's in the first game of a home-and-home.

It was a busy week for the Generals made a couple trades acquiring Andrew Gibson from the Soo Greyhounds and Ethan Martin from the Windsor Spitfires. They also made a signing getting Noah Powell from Ohio State University.

Ottawa was also busy at the deadline moving over age forward Brady Stonehouse to Peterborough and defenceman Henry Mews to the Sudbury Wolves.

The last time that these two teams hit the ice against each other, it was the Gens doubling up the 67's 8-4 on home ice.

It was a slow start for Oshawa falling down a pair of goals in the first period, but a three goal run gave them a lead in the second that the could not hold onto entering the third down 4-3.

Oshawa scored five unanswered in the third period to skate away with the win 8-4.

The Gens will look to get things going down the stretch after finalizing their roster at the trade deadline.

