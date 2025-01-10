Misa Becomes Fastest to 200 Points in Team History as Spirit Spoil Otters' Night
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Erie Otters 6-2 on Friday, January 10th at the Erie Insurance Arena. Kaeden Johnston scored his first goal as a member of the Spirit and Michael Misa recorded a goal and an assist. His 34th goal of the year served as his 200th career point. Playing in his 148th game, he becomes the fastest player in Spirit history to hit the milestone, beating Ryan McDonough to the feat by 16 games.
The Spirit opened the scoring as Carson Harmer fired a shot into the back of the net from the slot. Jacob Cloutier picked up the assist as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead 3:54 into the game.
Saginaw added on to their lead as Kaeden Johnston tapped in a loose puck in front of the net for his first goal with the Spirit. Xander Velliaris picked up the assist for his first point with Saginaw.
Erie got on the board as Carey Terrance found open space in the Saginaw zone and buried a shot from the slot. Sam Alfano and Martin Misiak tallied the assists as Erie cut the Spirit lead to 2-1.
With 1:17 left in the first period, Zayne Parekh skated into the slot and sniped the puck past Erliden to give Saginaw a 3-1 lead. PJ Forgione and Calem Mangone recorded the assists.
After 1: SAG 3 - 1 ER (Total Shots: 9 - 5)
Just 19 seconds into the second period, Michael Misa found the back of the net to give Saginaw a 4-1 lead. Kristian Epperson got the assist on Misa's historic goal.
Charlie Burns replaced Noah Erliden in goal for Erie after the Misa tally.
Fresh out of the box, Dima Zhilkin broke out on a breakaway and snuck the puck through the five-hole of Burns later in the period. Epperson recorded the assist as Saginaw grew their lead to 5-1.
The Otters cut into Saginaw's lead as Gabriel Frasca found the back of the net. Callum Hughes was credited with the assist.
After 2: SAG 5 - 2 ER (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 14 Totals Shots: 20 - 19)
With 2:31 left in the third period, Nic Sima buried the puck into an empty Otters net. Michael Misa got the assist as Saginaw padded their lead to 6-2.
FINAL: SAG 6 - 2 ER
Powerplays: SAG 0/2 ER 0/7
Saginaw travels to Kitchener to face the Rangers on Sunday, January 12th. Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM.
Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa on game night
