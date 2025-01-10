Firebirds' Flache Suspended for Five Games, Fined $2,500

Toronto, ON - Flint Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache has been suspended for five games and assessed a $2,500 fine as a result of actions detrimental to both the player safety and welfare of the league during the regular season game of Saturday, January 4 at Brampton.

Flache was assessed a Game Misconduct with 1:15 remaining in the first period of the aforementioned game resulting from inappropriate remarks he made during the course of a review process for the possible assessment of a major penalty against the opposing team.

Flache has already served two games of this five-game suspension, and is eligible to return to the Flint bench on Saturday, January 18 at Owen Sound.

