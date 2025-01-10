Ryan White Commits to Ottawa 67's

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have received a commitment from 2007-born defenceman Ryan White.

White, 17, was selected by Ottawa in the ninth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, 182nd overall. Since then, the Kanata native continued to play with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program the following season, before making the step to the junior ranks this year, playing with the Surrey Eagles in the BCHL, where he has three points in 12 games.

"Ryan is a swift-skating defenceman with vision and play-making ability," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "He will be a welcome addition to our lineup."

The son of former Ottawa Senators forward Todd White, Ryan has committed to Providence College for the 2025-26 season.

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT:154 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2007-06-28

HOMETOWN: Kanata, Ontario | PREVIOUS TEAM: Surrey Eagles | SHOOTS: L

