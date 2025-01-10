67's Acquire Nine Assets from Sudbury for Henry Mews

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired eighteen-year-old defenceman Nolan Jackson and eight draft picks from the Sudbury Wolves, today, in exchange for defenceman Henry Mews.

"We thank Henry for his contributions to our team over the last three seasons," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him all the best going forward."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

To Ottawa:

D Nolan Jackson

2027 Second round pick (Soo)

2027 Second round pick

2025 Third round pick

2027 Third round pick (Brampton)

2025 Fifth round pick

2028 Seventh round pick (Conditional)

2027 Eighth round pick (Conditional)

2027 Ninth round pick (Conditional)

To Sudbury:

D Henry Mews

Jackson, who turned 18 last week, was drafted in the second round, 37th overall by Sudbury in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. After appearing in six games during his rookie campaign, and recording an assist, the 6'1 180 lbs product of Barrie has suited up in 35 games for the Wolves this season, tallying six assists, while holding a plus/minus rating of plus-1.

Mews was selected seventh overall by the 67's in 2022. The Ottawa native has gone on to appear in 158 games for the Barber Poles, scoring 38 goals and 104 assists for 142 points. He was drafted in the third round, 74th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.