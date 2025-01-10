67's Acquire Nine Assets from Sudbury for Henry Mews
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired eighteen-year-old defenceman Nolan Jackson and eight draft picks from the Sudbury Wolves, today, in exchange for defenceman Henry Mews.
"We thank Henry for his contributions to our team over the last three seasons," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him all the best going forward."
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
To Ottawa:
D Nolan Jackson
2027 Second round pick (Soo)
2027 Second round pick
2025 Third round pick
2027 Third round pick (Brampton)
2025 Fifth round pick
2028 Seventh round pick (Conditional)
2027 Eighth round pick (Conditional)
2027 Ninth round pick (Conditional)
To Sudbury:
D Henry Mews
Jackson, who turned 18 last week, was drafted in the second round, 37th overall by Sudbury in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. After appearing in six games during his rookie campaign, and recording an assist, the 6'1 180 lbs product of Barrie has suited up in 35 games for the Wolves this season, tallying six assists, while holding a plus/minus rating of plus-1.
Mews was selected seventh overall by the 67's in 2022. The Ottawa native has gone on to appear in 158 games for the Barber Poles, scoring 38 goals and 104 assists for 142 points. He was drafted in the third round, 74th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Firebirds' Flache Suspended for Five Games, Fined $2,500 - OHL
- Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Head to Ottawa to Take on 67's - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Acquire Nine Assets from Sudbury for Henry Mews - Ottawa 67's
- Oshawa Generals Acquire Ethan Martin - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Acquire Shawn Costello and Draft Picks from the Oshawa Generals in Exchange for Ethan Martin - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Building against the Greyhounds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - January 10 - GUE vs. FLNT - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit at Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Wolves for Roberts - Brantford Bulldogs
- Otters Dip Back into NCAA Free Agent Pool for Signing of Defenseman Frazer - Erie Otters
- Oshawa Generals Sign Noah Powell - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 40, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Rough Stretch Continues in Peterborough - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- 67's Acquire Nine Assets from Sudbury for Henry Mews
- 67's Acquire Picks from Petes for Brady Stonehouse
- Rick Campbell Returns to Ottawa as Special Teams Coordinator
- Kohyn Eshkawkogan Named OHL East Division Academic Player of the Month
- 67's Will Gerrior Commits to the University of Maine