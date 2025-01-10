Game Day - January 10 - GUE vs. FLNT
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Spending Friday night in Flint.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ryan McGuire
He rejoined the Storm for his overage season
Had 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 13 games to start the season with the Storm
Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds
Evan Konyen
71st overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection
Has 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Flint 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Flint 0-4-0-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0
Last 5 Years Flint 12-6-0-0 Guelph 6-8-3-1
Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Flint Flint 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-1
Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Guelph Flint 7-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-0
