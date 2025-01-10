Game Day - January 10 - GUE vs. FLNT

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Spending Friday night in Flint.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ryan McGuire

He rejoined the Storm for his overage season

Had 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 13 games to start the season with the Storm

Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds

Evan Konyen

71st overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Has 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Flint 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Flint 0-4-0-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Flint 12-6-0-0 Guelph 6-8-3-1

Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Flint Flint 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-1

Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Guelph Flint 7-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.