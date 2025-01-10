Gibson's Game-Winner Sends Generals Past Ottawa 3-2

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals travelled to the Nation's Capital to face the Ottawa 67's in the opening game of a weekend home-and-home series. Fresh off an impressive 7-0 shutout victory over the Flint Firebirds, the Generals aimed to carry their momentum into this matchup and they did, securing a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa 67's.

The Gens' lineup featured two new additions. Defenseman Andrew Gibson, acquired from the Soo Greyhounds earlier this week, made his debut, while forward Noah Powell, brought in from Ohio State University earlier in the day, took his place on right wing.

Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke got the game rolling midway through the first period, netting a power-play goal off a feed from Calum Ritchie, marking his 27th goal of the season. Ottawa's Filip Ekberg answered back with just 20 seconds left in the period, sending the teams into intermission tied 1-1.

The second period offered limited action, but Sennecke once again scored his second goal of the night with five minutes remaining. His 28th goal of the season set a new career high and gave the Generals a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame.

The final frame remained scoreless until the 67's captain, Luca Pinelli, tied the game with a power-play goal with just 1:21 left on the clock. Overtime seemed inevitable, but 30 seconds later, and with under a minute to play, Andrew Gibson delivered the game-winner. Off a setup from Lauri Sinivuori and Noah Powell, Gibson found the back of the net, marking his first goal as a General and Powell's first OHL point. The play secured a thrilling 3-2 regulation win for the Generals.

The Oshawa Generals return to the ice this Sunday to wrap up their home-and-home series against the 67's. Don't miss a moment of the action, grab your tickets here! If you can't make it to the Tribute Communities Centre, catch the game live on Rogers TV, CHL TV, or tune in to Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 6:05 P.M.

