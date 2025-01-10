Game Preview: Spirit at Erie Otters

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit (19-18-1-0) visit the Erie Otters (19-12-3-1) on Friday, January 10th at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, January 9th where they fell to the Niagara IceDogs, 7-2. Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson each recorded a goal and an assist.

Erie last played on Wednesday, January 8th where they defeated the Guelph Storm in overtime. Dylan Edwards scored twice and Pano Fimis scored the game-winner.

This Season:

Saginaw and Erie have faced off three times this season with the Otters winning two out of three. The first matchup came on October 5th where the Spirit won 7-3. Michael Misa had two goals and an assist for Saginaw and Pano Fimis picked up a goal and an assist for Erie. These teams met again on November 15th with the Otters coming out on top 7-5. Carey Terrance had a four goal performance for Erie. The third matchup came on December 14th where Erie won 8-2 at home. Sam Alfano had a hat-trick for Erie and Sebastian Gervais picked up two points for Saginaw.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa can claim another piece of Spirit history tonight as he sits at 199 career points. If Misa hits the 200-point mark tonight in his 148th OHL game, he will become the fastest player in team history to hit the mark by 30 games (Ryan McDonough, 164 games, 2007). Kristian Epperson has recorded multiple points in each of his last three games totaling four goals and five assists. In 34 games this season Epperson has 49 points (17G-32A). Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has recorded points in four of his last five games. This season Parekh has 12 goals and 31 assists in 33 games played.

Ducks prospect Carey Terrance has played very well against the Spirit this season. Terrance has five goals against Saginaw including a four-goal performance on November 15th. Former second overall pick Malcolm Spence has had a solid season for the Otter thus far. In 34 games Spence has 17 goals and 25 assists. Pano Fimis is leading the Otters in points this season with 45. In 35 games, Fimis has 13 goals and 32 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Erie's NHL Drafted Players:

Carey Terrance (ANA)

Martin Misiak (CHI)

Ty Henry (CHI)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.