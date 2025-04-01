Parekh Scores Twice Including OT Winner in Game 3

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky) Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky)

Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Erie Otters 3-2 in overtime in Game 3 of the OHL playoffs. Calem Mangone had a goal and an assist, while Zayne Parekh scored two goals including the game winner and picked up an assist. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw, stopping 39 of the 41 shots he faced. Noah Erliden was the starting goaltender for Erie tallying 24 saves on 27 shots. Saginaw has its first win of the first-round series, trailing Erie 2-1.

The Otters struck first while on a man-advantage as Sam Alfano tucked the puck past Papineau and into the net. Martin Misiak and Dylan Edwards tallied the assists 9:58 into the game.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 ER (Total Shots: 7 - 14)

Saginaw tied the game at 1-1 as Jacob Cloutier found Zayne Parekh across the ice and Parekh ripped a shot into the back of the Erie net for his first of the playoffs. Cloutier and Calem Mangone got the assists 13:22 into the second period.

2:26 later the Spirit took their first lead of the game as Calem Mangone fired a shot from the top of the slot and past Erliden. Zayne Parekh and Josh Glavin picked up the assists.

After 2: SAG 2 - 1 ER (2nd Period Shots: 14 - 9 Totals Shots: 21 - 23)

With 13 seconds left in the third, the Otters tied the game as Malcolm Spence tapped a rebound into the Spirit net with the extra attacker on. Martin Misiak and Sam Alfano were credited with the assists as the game headed to overtime.

After 3: SAG 2 - 2 ER (3rd Period Shots: 3 - 11 Total Shots: 24 - 34)

Zayne Parekh walked into the offensive zone on a 4-on-2 late in overtime and wristed a shot through the legs of Erliden to win the game. Calem Mangone recorded the lone assist.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 2 ER (OT Period Shots: 3 - 7 Total Shots: 27 - 41)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 ER 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (39 Saves / 41 Shots W) ER Noah Erliden (24 Saves / 27 Shots L)

Saginaw stays in Erie for Game 4 of the series against the Otters on Thursday, April 3rd. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.