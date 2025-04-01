Frontenacs Looking to Take a 3-0 Stranglehold in Sudbury Tonight

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Kingston Frontenacs are in Sudbury for game three of their first round matchup against the Wolves. The Frontenacs successfully defended home ice in games one and two and they're looking to take a 3-0 lead in the series behind enemy lines later on tonight. The Frontenacs picked up a 4-1 win on Friday night and then won in a 4-3 double overtime thriller on Sunday thanks to overage forward and career Frontenac, Gage Heyes.

The Frontenacs will have to be on their game tonight as the Wolves will be looking to get back into the series, this time on their home turf. The Frontenacs lost to the Wolves in their only matchup in Sudbury earlier this season, but the Frontenacs certainly have the momentum heading into tonight. The Frontenacs will have to come out strong in the opening ten minutes and set the tone in this pivotal game three.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for the game two between the Frontenacs and the Wolves:

Gage Heyes' double overtime winner on Sunday night was the first double overtime win for the Frontenacs since Roland McKeown scored to beat the Peterborough Petes 5-4 on March 23rd, 2014.

Cedrick Guindon has four goals through the first two games, tying him for 2nd in the league.

Charlie Schenkel sits in 2nd in the league in both major goalie statistical categories, with a 1.68 GAA and a 0.929 SAV%.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

The newly signed Calgary Flames prospect has had a strong start to his 2025 playoff campaign with four assists over the first two games. Battaglia has had some good scoring opportunities but has yet to find the back of the net, not for a lack of trying. Battaglia's influence on the game is palpable, and will make an impact in each game one way or the other. Battaglia seems to step up when the lights are shining bright, and the lights won't be much brighter than they are tonight.

Sudbury - Nathan Villeneuve (#89)

He's a player that opposing teams love to hate, but Sudbury fans surely love the Seattle Kraken prospect. He's a pest on the ice and he's heard it from the Frontenacs fans in games one and two, but he's made an impact in this series although the Wolves are down 0-2. Villeneuve had two goals and an assist on Sunday afternoon, factoring in on all three Sudbury goals. You'd have to think that he'll take his game up a level back on home ice with so much on the line in game three.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND ONE | GAME FIVE - Saturday, April 5th @ 4PM - vs Sudbury Wolves - *IF NECESSARY

