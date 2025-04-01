Generals Look to Bounce Back on the Road in Game Three

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head to Brampton for Game Three of the First Round as they look to bounce back after a tough loss in Game Two.

Oshawa has controlled the play in both of the first two games in this series, but the stat line does not always equal the end result. After putting up seven goals in Game One, the Generals were unable to find the back of the net for the majority of Game Two.

Brampton has brought the adage "it's not a series until a team loses at home" to life, taking down the Generals 3-1 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Game Two. It was a big bounce-back performance from the young NHL draft-eligible netminder who stopped 46 of the 47 shots he faced after allowing six goals in Game One.

It was not the Game Two result the Generals were looking for as they fell 3-1 to the Brampton Steelheads on home ice.

Brampton got things going very late in the first as Luke Misa found the back of the net in the final minute of the opening frame. In the second the Steelheads added a second as Carson Rehkopf was able to fire a backhand over the shoulder of Oster, making it 2-0.

As the game started to tick away, the Generals turned up the pressure and it was Colby Barlow scoring his fourth of the playoffs to cut the lead in half.

But it was the Brampton captain, Porter Martone, battling his way down the ice to make it 3-1 as the Steelheads took Game Two.

With that Generals' loss, there will be a Game Five at the Tribute Communities Centre on Friday, April 4th at 7:05.

