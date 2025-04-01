Day, Birds Blank Rangers in Game 3, 2-0

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day

FLINT - Led by a 38-save shutout from goaltender Nathan Day, the Flint Firebirds defeated the Kitchener Rangers, 2-0, in Game 3 Tuesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint now trails the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Flint goaltender was the star of the show for the first 40 minutes of the contest. Day denied all 30 shots sent his way through the first two periods. This included crucial saves on two separate power play opportunities in the second period for Kitchener. Jackson Parsons was strong in the net for Kitchener, holding the Firebirds scoreless through two periods.

The Firebirds started to swarm in the third, as they peppered Parsons with 19 shots in the final frame. Six minutes into the period, Kaden Pitre fired a shot into traffic in front of the goal. After a battle in front, Pitre regained possession in the slot, and snapped the puck past the arm of Parsons to open the scoring.

Seconds later, the Rangers found themselves with a power play opportunity, but the Flint penalty kill had other plans in mind. Matthew Wang fed an entry pass to Connor Clattenburg down the left wing. Clattenburg drifted between the circles before flipping the puck on net. Wang waited for the rebound on the backdoor and punched in the rebound goal to make it 2-0, Flint.

The two goals were all that the Firebirds needed as they completed the 2-0 Game 3 victory on home ice. Flint now trails the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Day made 38 saves and recorded his first career OHL playoff shutout...Kaden Pitre's goal was his first career OHL playoff goal...Matthew Wang's goal was his second of the series and his third career OHL playoff goal...Firebirds head coach Paul Flache earned his first OHL playoff win.

UP NEXT:

Flint returns for Game 4 of the series on Thursday night at home against Kitchener. Puck drop from the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.

