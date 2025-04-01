Round One, Game Three Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds

Kitchener, ON - Following a weekend sweep on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers travel to Flint for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 series lead. The Blueshirts aim to secure their third straight win on Tuesday at Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 471 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 2:

The Rangers delivered a commanding performance from start to finish on Sunday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, dominating the Firebirds 6-1 to double their series lead. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) set the tone in the first period, scoring twice within a 40-second window, including a power play goal to give the Rangers a 2-0 edge. Flint managed to notch its only goal of the game in the opening frame, briefly cutting the deficit in half. However, Andrew Vermeulen capped off a four-goal period with an insurance marker, reinstating the Rangers' two-goal advantage. In the second, Carson Campbell and Jakub Chromiak recorded their first career playoff goals, extending the Rangers' lead to a commanding 5-1 score. At 16:41 of the third period, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) stayed hot, collecting his third goal in two games with a power play tally and a 6-1 final.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-0-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

After going pointless in Game 1, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) bounced back in a big way at The Aud on Sunday, picking up a four-point night, amassing two goals in 40 seconds and two primary assists while earning the game's first star. Pridham was all over the ice in Game 2, with his offensive surge helping the Rangers cruise to victory. He'll look to add to his point total in Game 3 on the road.

Andrew Vermeulen has taken advantage of his first career OHL Playoffs, scoring in back-to-back games to open the postseason after he found the back of the net with an insurance goal against the Firebirds on Sunday. Vermeulen's goal helped the Rangers pull away in the contest, earning the game's second star. He'll look to continue his scoring ways again on Tuesday.

Goaltending:

Parsons

In the crease, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons made 21 saves in Game 2, posting a .955 save percentage in the win. Through two games, Parsons has a 2-0-0-0 record, 1.92 goals against average, and a .922 save percentage, turning aside 47 of 51 shots in the series. Appearing in 17 playoff games in his career, Parsons has an 8-9-0 record, a .898 save percentage, and a 3.36 goals-against average.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (0-1-1-0)

Firebirds to Watch:

Following second-star honours on Friday, Nathan Aspinall registered his second goal of the OHL Playoffs, scoring in back-to-back games after collecting the Firebirds' lone goal on Sunday. The forward leads the team in goals (2) and points (3) through two games and is the only player with more than one point on Flint. Aspinall will look to carry his momentum into Tuesday's matchup.

Although going scoreless in Game 2, Josh Colosimo made his mark in Game 1, recording a primary assist for his first OHL Playoff point. On Sunday, Colosimo played with a physical edge, making an impact off the scoresheet. The freshman forward will look to channel his offence from Game 1 again in Game 3 as the series shifts to Flint.

Goaltending:

Day

In the Flint crease, Nathan Day turned aside 37 of 43 shots faced, posting a .860 save percentage in the Game 2 defeat. Day was pestered with shots from the Rangers and backboned a close game nearing the end of the second period. Through the opening two games of this first-round series, Day has a 0-1-1 record, with a 4.80 goals against average and a .868 save percentage - looking to bounce back in Game 3.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire first-round series vs the Flint Firebirds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 471 for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

After facing the Firebirds in Game 3 on Tuesday in Flint, the Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at Dort Financial Center on Thursday, April 3rd. Puck drop for Tuesday's matchup is set for 7:00 p.m.

