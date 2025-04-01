Game Day, Round 1, Game 3, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m.

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







ROUND 1, GAME 3 - Firebirds vs Rangers

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall scored his second goal of the series but the Firebirds were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Jack Pridham had two goals and two assists as the Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

ASPINALL ELEVATING: Nathan Aspinall leads the Firebirds with two goals and three points thus far in the postseason. Aspinall is the only Firebird to have scored in both games. The New York Rangers prospect recorded 17 goals and 30 assists over 62 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He now has three goals and one assist in six career OHL playoff games.

SEASON SERIES: The Firebirds and Rangers met a total of four times during the regular season and Flint fell in the season series, 1-1-0-2. Each of the four games were decided by just one goal and three of the four went to overtime or a shootout. Sam McCue led the Firebirds in the season series with six points on four goals and two assists. He had two goals and an assist in two games each for the Firebirds and the Owen Sound Attack.

TOUGH TO SCORE ON: Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced on Sunday afternoon and now carries a .922 save percentage and a 1.92 goals against average in the postseason. Parsons was second in the OHL in GAA (2.24) and save percentage (.920) during the regular season. He led the league in both wins (37) and shutouts (5).

GETTING CHIPPY: Referees handed out 10 10-minute misconducts during Game 2 and one game misconduct as Kitchener's Carson Campbell was ejected in the second period. There were 13 combined power plays: Flint was 0-for-7 and Kitchener was 2-for-6.

ODDS AND ENDS: Trent Swick leads the Rangers in the series with six points on three goals and three assists. He is tied for fifth in the OHL Playoffs...Blake Smith leads the Firebirds in plus/minus at +2...the Rangers were second in the OHL in goals against per game during the regular season (2.69) and have held the Firebirds to four goals in two games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds and Rangers will play Game 4 of their first round series on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.