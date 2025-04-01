Generals Take 2-1 Series Lead over Steelheads

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton, ON - The Oshawa Generals were cooking Tuesday night in Brampton, winning 7-5 and took a 2-1 series lead.

In the first period, Brampton got out to a 2-0 advantage with goals from Mason Zebeski and Gabriel Chiarot. Oshawa answered late in the period as Luca Marrelli scored his first of the 2025 playoffs to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Steelheads retook a two goal lead 7:31 into the second frame on Carson Rehkopf's third tally of the series. Luckily, just over three minutes later, Owen Griffin scored his first of the postseason off an offensive zone faceoff to put the momentum back in Oshawa's favour.

Generals' Brooks Rogowski fed off the energy from the travelling Generals crowd, tying the game with 4:37 left in the period. Oshawa went to the dressing room tied and outshooting Brampton 30-18 through 40 minutes.

Oshawa came out flying in the third period, led by Griffin, who scored two more to complete his hat trick, with Calum Ritchie getting his first of the post-season as well, 6-3.

The two teams traded goals later in the period. Matthew Buckley at the 12:54 mark off a scramble in front, followed by a Rehkopf one timer on a six-on-three man advantage.

Your Generals are back in action Thursday night in Brampton before returning home Friday to the TCC. Get your tickets here for game 5.

