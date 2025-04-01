Frontenacs Control Game 3 in Sudbury

OHL Kingston Frontenacs

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release


Scoring Summary:

1st Period

No Scoring.

2nd Period

KGN 1 | SBY 0

5:21 Matthew Soto (1) - Kieren Dervin, Quinton Burns

KGN 2 | SBY 0

7:47 Cedrick Guindon (5) - Quinton Burns, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 2 | SBY 1

11:21 Donovan McCoy (1)

KGN 3 | SBY 1

12:18 Maleek McGowan (1) - Cedrick Guindon, Tuomas Uronen

KGN 4 | SBY 1

15:14 Ben Pickell (2)

3rd Period

KGN 4 | SBY 2

18:06 Quentin Musty (2) Kieron Walton, Henry Mews

ROUND ONE | GAME FIVE - Saturday, April 5th @ 4PM - vs Sudbury Wolves *IF NECESSARY

