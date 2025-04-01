Frontenacs Control Game 3 in Sudbury
April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
No Scoring.
2nd Period
KGN 1 | SBY 0
5:21 Matthew Soto (1) - Kieren Dervin, Quinton Burns
KGN 2 | SBY 0
7:47 Cedrick Guindon (5) - Quinton Burns, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 2 | SBY 1
11:21 Donovan McCoy (1)
KGN 3 | SBY 1
12:18 Maleek McGowan (1) - Cedrick Guindon, Tuomas Uronen
KGN 4 | SBY 1
15:14 Ben Pickell (2)
3rd Period
KGN 4 | SBY 2
18:06 Quentin Musty (2) Kieron Walton, Henry Mews
ROUND ONE | GAME FIVE - Saturday, April 5th @ 4PM - vs Sudbury Wolves *IF NECESSARY
