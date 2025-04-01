Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit (4) vs Erie Otters (5) Game 3

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit (0-2) visit the Otters (2-0) at the Erie Insurance Arena for Game 3 of the OHL Playoffs. Saginaw trails 2-0 in the first round series after dropping both games at home.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Series so Far:

The Erie Otters took a 2-0 series lead with an 8-5 victory over the Spirit in Game 1 on Thursday, March 27th and a 9-5 win in Game 2 on March 29th. After a scoreless first period in Game 1, Erie scored five goals in a five-minute span early in the second to take a 5-0 lead. The Otters added to more midway through the period before Saginaw finally had an answer while on a powerplay. Pano Fimis closed out the second period with his second goal of the game to give Erie an 8-1 lead heading into the third. The final period was controlled by the Spirit as they scored four unanswered goals, but ultimately came up short and Erie secured an 8-5 win.

The Spirit got the scoring started early in Game 2 with a goal from Igor Chernyshov. Erie followed up with two goals just 47 seconds apart later in the first period. Michael Misa gave Saginaw evened the game with a powerplay goal to close out the first period. The Otters then scored two more in the second to Saginaw's one, carrying a 4-3 lead into the third period. Pano Fimis scored 30 seconds into the third which was then followed by Liam Storch's second goal of the game. Martin Misiak and Michael Misa traded powerplay goals, but Erie went on to score three unanswered to secure a 9-5 win.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa and Liam Storch both buried two goals in the loss on March 29th. Storch has three goals and an assist in the playoffs so far while Misa has two goals and an assist. Igor Chernyshov's four points are tied with Storch for the team's playoff scoring lead. Through the first two games of the series, Chernyshov has one goal and three assists. Nic Sima returns to the lineup for Saginaw in Game 3 after serving a two-game suspension. The 20-year-old forward set career-highs this season in 62 games (18G-17A-35P).

Pano Fimis was named the OHL player of the week for his performances in the series. Through two games, Fimis has five goals and three assists. Martin Misiak is coming off a four-point performance which included a hat-trick in Game 2. Dylan Edwards also had a four-point performance and has six points in the series (3G-3A). Malcolm Spence has four points (2G-2A) in the series so far, having enjoyed multi-point outings in both games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Erie's NHL Drafted Players:

Carey Terrance (ANA)

Martin Misiak (CHI)

Ty Henry (CHI)

