Rangers Direct 38 Shots on Goal, But Fall 2-0 in Game Three

April 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers right wing Tanner Lam with the puck against the Flint Firebirds

Flint, MI - The Firebirds held the Rangers off the scoresheet Tuesday night to get their first win of the series and force a game five back in Kitchener. The game was scoreless until the 6:25 mark of the third period when Kaden Pitre broke the deadlock. Matthew Wang scored short-handed for Flint to extend their lead to two.

With the Firebird win, game five will take place at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, April 4th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for game five will go on sale tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m.

Scoring Summary:

3rd Period

KIT 0, FLNT 1 - GWG

6:25 Kaden Pitre (1) - Alex Kostov, Urban Podrekar

KIT 0, FLNT 2 - SHG

7:43 Matthew Wang (2) - Connor Clattenburg, Blake Smith

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Nathan Day (FLNT)

Second Star: Matthew Wang (FLNT)

Third Star: Kaden Pitre (FLNT)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 38 - FLNT 32

Power play: KIT 0/4 - FLNT 0/3

FO%: KIT 45% - FLNT 55%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 38/38 Saves, Zero Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 30/32 Saves, Two Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After facing the Firebirds in Game 3 on Tuesday in Flint, the Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at Dort Financial Center on Thursday, April 3rd. Puck drop for Tuesday's matchup is set for 7:00 p.m.

