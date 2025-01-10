Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Wolves for Roberts

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs completed a trade with the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, acquiring four OHL Priority Draft Selections 2027 2nd (KIT), 2028 2nd (SBY), 2026 3rd (SBY) & cond. 2028 3rd (SBY) in exchange for defenseman Noah Roberts.

Roberts, a product of Uxbridge, ON, has played 142 games in the Ontario Hockey League, all with the Bulldogs. Signing in the fall of 2021 after being selected in the 3rd round, 53rd overall by the, then, Hamilton Bulldogs, Roberts was part of the 2022 OHL Championship team before gradually earning a bigger role on the team. Roberts is enjoying his best season in the OHL recording 4 goals & 8 assists for 12 points in 37 games while bringing his high motor and physical style every night.

"Noah is a tremendous young man and has been everything we could have asked for as a Bulldog." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "We wish Noah nothing but the best as he continues his career with the Sudbury Wolves."

