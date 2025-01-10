Otters Dip Back into NCAA Free Agent Pool for Signing of Defenseman Frazer

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters have been one of the busier teams in the OHL when it comes to signing players as NCAA free agents and the latest Otter comes from the same path.

General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced the signing of Garrett Frazer, a defenseman from the British Columbia Hockey League, playing with the Victoria Grizzlies.

Frazer is an 18-year-old, right-handed shooting defenseman, from Haymarket, VA and is committed to Northeastern University for the 2025-26 season.

He will join forward Callum Hughes (Boston University '25) and defenseman Quinn McCall (College of the Holy Cross '25) as players who have joined the club, thanks to the new agreement between the NCAA and CHL to allow players who play in the league to keep their NCAA eligibility.

Frazer has played at various levels of junior hockey in his career so far. He has played with Honeybaked in Michigan, the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, the Janesville Jets of the NAHL and most recently the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL.

In seven games with the Grizzlies this season, Frazer has totaled three points (1G, 2A). Prior to joining the Grizzlies, he skated in 10 games with the Jets, picking up five points (0G, 5A).

Brown spoke with excitement about adding Frazer and what he can bring to Erie.

"Garrett's style of keeping opponents honest was exactly what we were looking for," Brown said. "His compete and skill set will not only complement our current group but also raise the level of competition. Garrett is thrilled to be joining the Otters, and we are equally excited to add a player of his caliber at this time of year. His addition will bolster our roster, and we are all eager to see his presence in our lineup."

As a right-handed shooting blueliner, Frazer will join a group of Otters looking to add balance to their back-end, something he surely can provide.

The Erie Otters welcome Garrett to the Flagship City and look forward to assisting in his development both on and off the ice.

