Otters Strike for Pair on Power Play, Drop Game 2 in London

April 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, Ontario - An opportunity for Erie to get a series split headed back home would the goal for the Erie Otters headed into Saturday evening's Game 2. After a hard-fought 6-3 loss in the series opener, Erie would have a day of rest on Friday to prepare for another battle. After a pair of days that saw excitement for the future from the Ontario Hockey League's Priority Selection Draft, Erie would hope to carry some of that energy into a pivotal game night.

Not even 10 seconds into the contest, a huge opportunity would present itself offensively for the Otters on a misread puck by Austin Elliott - leading to a wide-open net - but Erie would be unable to convert. Erie would earn an early power play opportunity, as Sam Alfano (6, PPG) would strike just before six minutes came off the clock. The next three goals, however, would belong to the Knights. Separated by eight minutes, London would find the back of the net from William Nichol (1), Denver Barkey (9), and Blake Montgomery (1). Before the period's end, Sam Alfano and Jared Wooley would drop the gloves. After 20 minutes of play, London would lead 3-1, and in shots 14-5.

For much of the middle frame, things would remain pretty consistent in terms of score. Erie would grow into the game much more in period two, but the game's next goal would belong to Landon Sim (5) to go up 4-1. Late in the period, Charlie Burns would make his OHL goaltending debut as Noah Erliden would have an equipment issue resolved. With just under three minutes to go, Erie would find the back of the net as Gabriel Frasca (3, PPG) would draw Erie closer. In the final 10 seconds, Easton Cowan (5) would make it a three-goal differential again, as London would take a 5-2 lead into the final period. London would lead in shots 31-17 through two.

London would continue to flex its offensive muscle in the third period, adding an additional paid of goals from Easton Cowan (6) and Henry Brzustewicz (1) to dominate Game 2 to the tune of a 7-2 final. The Knights would control the shot differential 42-24, but be held scoreless on the power play at 0/4. Erie will now return to NW PA to prepare for their own home ice advantage.

The series shift starts on Tuesday, April 15 for Game 3, and Thursday, April 17 for Game 4. From doors until puck drop for both games, fans will be able to enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light drafts, $2 Hot Dogs, and $1 Popcorn. Rubber Ducky Balloon Displays will also have a special balloon and light display posted in the concourse for both games.

