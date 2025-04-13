Gens Look to Bounce Back in Game 2

April 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head back to Brantford looking to level series after dropping Game 1 to the Bulldogs.

Oshawa came out hot in Game 1 taking a two-goal lead into the first intermission, but it was not enough to hold on for the win.

Brantford showed why they were the number one seed in the first game of the series, not getting shaken up after falling behind early.

It was the Brantford Bulldogs grabbing a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 5-2 at home.

Luca Marrelli got the scoring the first goal of the second round, then it was Owen Griffin going hard to the net taking a stick to the face for his troubles but making it 2-0 Gens.

That is where the Generals offence would stop as the Bulldogs rattled off five unanswered goals running away with the victory.

The Generals return to home ice for Games 3 & 4 on April 15th and 17th.

