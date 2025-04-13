Gens Down 0-2 in Round Two against Bulldogs

April 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Brantford, ON - The Oshawa Generals headed back to Brantford in hopes to even up the score in the series this Sunday afternoon against the Bulldogs, but came up short with an 8-5 loss.

Early in the period, the Bulldogs fired first, only six minutes into the period, for a one-on-one goal that got past goaltender Jacob Oster, scored by Marek Vanacker.

The Gens hoped to keep it close, but only 20 seconds later, Bulldogs star Nick Lardis fired in the second of the game, giving the Bulldogs an early stretch lead.

Both teams showed aggressiveness early on in the game, and in the final minutes of the period, it paid off with a Gens five-on-three powerplay.

Forward Calum Ritchie capitalized on the powerplay after receiving a pass from Luca Marrelli, cutting the lead in half before heading into the intermission.

In the second, the Gens managed to make a come-back as Owen Griffin netted his 8th of the playoffs, giving Marrelli his second assist of the game.

Bulldogs Adam Jiricek answered with the third goal, giving them the lead once again, and later Lardis snipes in his second of the game, and 10th of the playoffs.

The Gens and the Bulldogs continued to play a back-and-forth battle, where Matthew Buckley came flying in to complete a one-timer shot to give the Gens their third goal.

With seven minutes to go in the period, Lardis scored his 3rd of the game, securing a hat-trick.

Going into the third, the Gens laid it all out on the line in efforts to catch up on the scoreboard. Two minutes into the third, Bulldog Dylan Tsherna netted the 6th goal of the game.

Minutes later, Noah Powell secured his first of the playoffs, assisted by Andrew Gibson and Luca D'Amato. Followed by the 5th goal for the Gens scored by Griffin and assisted by Beckett Sennecke, who collected 3 assists in total.

The Gens pushed through the rest of the third, hoping to tie up the game and force it into overtime, but Noah Nelson and Patrick Thomas scored empty netters, bringing the end total to 8-5.

The Gens will head back home for game 3 on Tuesday, April 15th, against the Bulldogs in hopes of making a comeback. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

