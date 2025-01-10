Terrance Scores First Goal Back from World Juniors in Front of Sold-Out Crowd for McDavid Night

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - 97 Forever. The most highly anticipated home game arguably in the history of the Erie Otters organization would welcome back Connor McDavid for his jersey retirement night, presented by Rebich Investments and Erie Apparel. With an emotionally charged pregame ceremony, and a legend of the game in attendance, the Erie Otters would drop the puck in front of a sold-out crowd.

The battle for control continued for nearly four minutes before Saginaw Spirit would slip one past Otters goalie Noah Erliden after a three-on-one offensive strike. Erie would be the first to receive a power play after Saginaw forward Michael Misa was sent to the penalty box for tripping. With 10:32 left in the first period, the Saginaw Spirit would put their second goal on the board, leading the Otters 2-0. The spirit's vacancy on the penalty box bench would be short lived, being sent back just after their second goal for hooking, but the one-man advantage for the Otters would not last long as Quinn McCall would go for tripping less than a minute later. With five minutes left in the first period, Carey Terrance (15) would tighten the leash on Saginaw's lead making the score 2-1. The Otters' defense seemed to be no match for the Spirit tonight as Zayne Parekh (13) would put another goal on the board at the end of the period.

After only 20 seconds into the second period Saginaw would find the back of the net again, enticing the Otter's coaching staff to replace Noah Erliden with Charlie Burns. The Spirit would then hand the Otters a power play after Kristian Epperson was sent to the penalty box. A four-on-four face off would commence after a disagreement in front of the Otter's bench would send Quinn McCall and Dima Zhilkin to the box. Just ten seconds after being released, Zhilkin (6) would increase Saginaw's lead, making the score 5-1 with twelve minutes left in the second period. With the pressure to be the best on the ice, tension between the teams would be high, leading to a four-on-three-man advantage for the Otters due to roughing. Kristian Epperson would not be able to keep himself out of the penalty box, once again heading back to the box for roughing after both teams exited just seconds before. Gabriel Frasca (9) would find the back of the net with five minutes left to make the score 5-2. With two and a half minutes of play left, Otters' defensemen Ty Henry would be handed a game misconduct and be ejected.

At the tail end of the second period, Wesley Royston and Josh Glavin would each be given ten minute game misconducts, which would lead to them spending the first half of the third period in the penalty box. The Otters would start the third period on a penalty kill as Zayn Parekh would join his teammate in the box due to tripping. Spirit netminder Kaleb Papineau would continue to prove his talent in the crease, saving every shot the Otters put on goal during the kill. With only 2:34 left in the game the Otter's made a last-ditch effort and pulled Charlie Burns, to which the Spirit would take advantage and score on an empty net. The final horn would sound on a historic night in Erie, where the Otters would fall 6-2.

Erie closes out the weekend with a Saturday night date with the Sarnia Sting for Youth Sports Night (pres. by Rebich Investments), with the first 1500 fans in the arena receiving a FREE Ty Henry Bobblehead. This will be Erie's final home game for nearly two weeks, as they prepare for the Eastern Swing.

