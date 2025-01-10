Spitfires Acquire Shawn Costello and Draft Picks from the Oshawa Generals in Exchange for Ethan Martin
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired 2007 born forward Shawn Costello, a 3rd round pick in 2028 (OSH), and a 4th round pick in 2026 (OS) in exchange for Ethan Martin.
The Spitfires would like to wish Ethan the best of luck in Oshawa.
Costello is a native of Brampton, Ontario and was drafted in round five (87th overall) by the Oshawa Generals in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
Costello is in his first full season in the OHL. Last year he played in two games as a call up for the Generals. So far this season, Costello has played in 24 games and has recorded 2 assists.
Bill Bowler spoke on the acquisition of Costello.
"We were looking for an 2007 born player to compliment our group." GM Bill Bowler said. "Shawn is a strong two-way center and has untapped potential."
Welcome to Windsor, Shawn!
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Firebirds' Flache Suspended for Five Games, Fined $2,500 - OHL
- Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Head to Ottawa to Take on 67's - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Acquire Nine Assets from Sudbury for Henry Mews - Ottawa 67's
- Oshawa Generals Acquire Ethan Martin - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Acquire Shawn Costello and Draft Picks from the Oshawa Generals in Exchange for Ethan Martin - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Building against the Greyhounds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - January 10 - GUE vs. FLNT - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit at Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Wolves for Roberts - Brantford Bulldogs
- Otters Dip Back into NCAA Free Agent Pool for Signing of Defenseman Frazer - Erie Otters
- Oshawa Generals Sign Noah Powell - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 40, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Rough Stretch Continues in Peterborough - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Acquire Shawn Costello and Draft Picks from the Oshawa Generals in Exchange for Ethan Martin
- Spitfires Acquire Wyatt Kennedy from the North Bay Battalion in Exchange for Adrian Manzo and Draft Picks
- Spitfires Acquire Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs in Exchange for a Draft Pick
- Spitfires Acquire Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs in Exchange for a Draft Pick
- Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz Named OHL Rookie of the Week