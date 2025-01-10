Spitfires Acquire Shawn Costello and Draft Picks from the Oshawa Generals in Exchange for Ethan Martin

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired 2007 born forward Shawn Costello, a 3rd round pick in 2028 (OSH), and a 4th round pick in 2026 (OS) in exchange for Ethan Martin.

The Spitfires would like to wish Ethan the best of luck in Oshawa.

Costello is a native of Brampton, Ontario and was drafted in round five (87th overall) by the Oshawa Generals in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Costello is in his first full season in the OHL. Last year he played in two games as a call up for the Generals. So far this season, Costello has played in 24 games and has recorded 2 assists.

Bill Bowler spoke on the acquisition of Costello.

"We were looking for an 2007 born player to compliment our group." GM Bill Bowler said. "Shawn is a strong two-way center and has untapped potential."

Welcome to Windsor, Shawn!

