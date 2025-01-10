Rangers Surrender First Defeat of 2025, Fall 5-2 to Steelheads

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers six-game win streak was snapped at the hands of the Brampton Steelheads falling by a score of 5-2. Carson Rehkopf spoiled the party in his return to The Aud scoring twice and registering an assist.

The Steelheads stormed out to a commanding 4-0 lead early in the first period. Mason Zebeski and Angus MacDonnell combined for the opening goals just 19 seconds apart. MacGregor Richmond and Carson Rehkopf got the others to cap off four goals in under four minutes. The Rangers didn't throw in the towel responding with two goals of their own in the opening frame. Max Dirracolo scored his third and Tanner Lam recorded a power play goal for his 8th of the season. Carson Rehkopf iced the game with an empty net goal late in the third to seal the Brampton win.

Attendance: 6,807

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, BRAM 1

6:01 Mason Zebeski (8) - Finn Harding, Kieran Witkowski

KIT 0, BRAM 2

6:20 Angus MacDonnell (12) - Carson Rehkopf, Porter Martone

KIT 0, BRAM 3

9:01 MacGregor Richmond (3) - Finn Harding, Jakub Fibigr - GWG

KIT 0, BRAM 4

9:55 Carson Rehkopf (22) - Porter Martone, Angus MacDonnell

KIT 1, BRAM 4

11:20 Max Dirracolo (3) - Andrew Vermeulen, Alexander Bilecki

KIT 2, BRAM 4

18:27 Tanner Lam (8) - Jack Pridham, Luke Ellinas - PPG

3rd Period

KIT 2, BRAM 5

18:58 Carson Rehkopf (23) - Unassisted

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jack Ivankovic (35/37 Saves)

Second Star: Carson Rehkopf (2G, 1A)

Third Star: Tanner Lam (1G)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 37 - BRAM 30

Power Play: KIT 1/2 - BRAM 0/2

FO%: KIT 48% - BRAM 52%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jack Ivankovic (BRAM) - 35/37 Saves, 2 GA

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 25/29 Saves, 4 GA

UP NEXT: 

Kitchener will continue their three-in-three against the Barrie Colts on Saturday, January 11th at Sadlon Arena before returning to The Aud on Sunday, January 12th for the club's third matchup of the season with the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop against the Colts on Saturday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's matchup with the Spirit is at 6:00 p.m.

