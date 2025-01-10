Oshawa Generals Acquire Ethan Martin
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired forward Ethan Martin from the Windsor Spitfires.
In the final minutes of the trade dealing the Generals sent Shawn Costello, an Oshawa 3rd round pick in 2028, and an Owen Sound 4th in 2026 in exchange for the big forward.
"Ethan is a big kid that adds another dimension to our team," said Oshawa Generals General Manager Roger Hunt. "We are very excited to get someone like Ethan to our lineup."
So far this season, Martin has played in 30 games collecting four goals and four assists as well as tallying 44 penalty minutes in that time.
