Generals Slay the Knights in Game One of the OHL Finals

May 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, ON - The Oshawa Generals stormed into London and took down the Knights in a 4-2 thriller on the back of a Jacob Oster 30-save performance, handing the Knights their first loss of the 2025 OHL playoffs.

In the first period, Oshawa got the first four powerplays of the series but could not convert. Their best chances were a Luca Marrelli seeing-eye point shot that hit the post and a Beckett Sennecke one-timer that drifted wide of the yawning cage. London managed the middle of the ice and didn't give Oshawa many prime opportunities with the shots being 4-4 after 20 minutes.

London struck first 4:05 into the second period courtesy of a Rene Van Bommel, his first goal of the 2025 OHL playoffs. Oshawa answered back midway through the game as Andrew Gibson tied the game 1-1, on the Generals' fifth powerplay.

The parade to the penalty box continued with the Knights gifted two powerplays late in the frame, one of which they converted on. Kasper Halttunen scored beat Oster's glove side from the slot and sent the home team to the second intermission up one.

Oshawa struck back on the powerplay and it was Andrew Gibson sniping his second of the game 8:18 into the third period. The final frame was full of back-and-forth action including two disallowed goals, one on each team. Calum Ritchie scored with just 3:25 left in the third period on the powerplay to give the Generals their first lead of the series. Matthew Buckley potted an empty net goal with 47 seconds left for the insurance marker and took game 1 4-2.

Game two is Saturday at 7 pm in London where the Generals can take a 2-0 series home back home to Oshawa.

