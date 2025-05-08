Knights' Denver Barkey Awarded Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy as OHL Humanitarian of the Year

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that London Knights captain Denver Barkey is this year's recipient of the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Through his Barkey's Buds program in partnership with the London Knights Fan Club, the Philadelphia Flyers prospect led a cause that resulted in the donation of more than 1,500 pieces of hockey equipment to children with learning, emotional and social disabilities through the George Bray Sports Association. More than 500 tickets were provided through the Barkey's Buds initiative so that London-area children and their families could come and watch a Knights game. Through equipment donations, 10 children were able to register in an organized hockey program for the first time.

"It's such an honour to receive this award," said Barkey. " Ever since I came to London as a 16-year-old the support and passion from the fans was something I noticed right away. Now being in my last year, to be able to start Barkey's Buds and give back to the community that has treated me and my teammates so well was the least I could do. It's really special for me, my family and the fan club to see so many kids and their families get a chance to play and watch the game we love."

In addition to his work with Barkey's Buds, the fourth-year Knights forward participated in monthly visits to Children's Hospital in London and took part in several school visits to speak with students about the importance of teamwork, healthy living and commitment to their studies. He also attended practices with local minor hockey teams, providing a mentorship presence on the ice.

"It's a proud moment for Denver and his family and for the London Knights organization," said Knights Vice President and General Manager Mark Hunter. "Denver is a high character young man and for him to take on this community service is something that we take pride in, giving back to the London area. Denver along with Knights Fan Club President Sav Neth and our fans have done a tremendous job this season."

Barkey finished his fourth OHL season with the Knights registering 25 goals, 57 assists and 82 points over 50 games with a plus/minus rating of plus-46. The 20-year-old from Newmarket, Ont. has compiled 258 points (89-169--258) over 228 career regular season games since being London's first round (16th overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Barkey helped the Knights hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions last spring, producing 27 points (6-21--27) over 18 games. He was Philadelphia's third round (95th overall) pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and signed with the Flyers on March 3, 2024.

"The impact that Denver and the London Knights organization have made in our community goes far beyond the rink," said Sav Neth, President of the London Knights Fan Club. "Their unwavering support and generosity have opened doors for countless young people, giving them not just the chance to watch a game, but to dream, belong, and grow through the sport of hockey. For many kids, this is more than just a game - it's a source of confidence, connection, and purpose. By investing in our youth, Denver and the Knights are shaping stronger individuals and a more united community, leaving a legacy that will inspire generations to come."

Each year the OHL awards a player that has demonstrated outstanding qualities as a positive role model in the community with the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy. The Ontario Hockey League Board of Governors announced in 2004 that the OHL Humanitarian of the Year award would be named in recognition of the former Owen Sound Platers captain, who was twice named his team's Humanitarian of the Year in recognition of his tremendous efforts in supporting community activities.

Barkey follows Jason Metcalfe (1998) as the second player in London Knights history to win the award. Other recent OHL recipients include Mason Vaccari of the Kingston Frontenacs (2023-24), Dalyn Wakely of the North Bay Battalion (2022-23) and Mark Woolley of the Owen Sound Attack (2021-22).

Barkey finished as this year's award recipient followed by finalists Carson Woodall of the Windsor Spitfires and Nic Sima of the Saginaw Spirit.

Barkey will be formally presented with the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy at the 2025 OHL Awards Ceremony this June at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

