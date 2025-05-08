Generals Head to London to Kick off OHL Championship Series Rematch

May 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to London for a rematch of the OHL Championship Series after being named Back-to-Back Bobby Orr Trophy Champions.

Oshawa has not had an easy road to the final after finishing fourth in the regular season. The Gens are hoping the old adage that iron sharpens iron is true after taking down a a couple of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

London has lived up to the hype so far this playoff run having failed to lose a game in their first 12. The Knights have swept every team so far on route to a three peat of Wayne Gretzky Trophies, becoming the first team ever to achieve that feat.

After meeting in the finals last season, the two teams met in twice in the regular season splitting them with each team winning on the road.

Last time out it was the London Knights coming out on top coming from behind and winning 4-3 in overtime as Easton Cowan completed his hat trick.

Oshawa got the scoring started as it was Luca D'Amato firing a shot past the London netminder in the first, but Cowan would score to tie thing up.

In the second the Knights struck first before Owen Griffin was able to even things back up before the third period.

Oshawa would take the lead in the third period on a goal from Colby Barlow making it 3-2 Gens, but with just a couple minutes left the Knights would tie things up, and then in overtime it was Cowan scoring his third to win the game.

The OHL Championship Series returns to Oshawa on Monday, May 12th for Game 3.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.