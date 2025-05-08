Firebirds Sign Goaltender Mason Courville

May 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has signed goaltender Mason Courville to a Standard Player Agreement.

Courville was Flint's third round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, taken at number 55 overall. He is a native of Palmyra, Pennsylvania and played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights 15U AAA during the 2024-25 season. Courville recorded a goals against average of 2.09 and a save percentage of .926 during his time with the Knights.

"I started playing hockey as a goalie for the Lancaster Firebirds as number 55, so it was God's plan when the Firebirds called my name at pick 55," Courville said. "Signing with the Flint Firebirds is a dream come true. The sense of family I felt at camp made me feel at home right from the start. I am so excited to be part of such a talented team and welcoming organization."

Courville becomes the second player drafted by the Firebirds in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection to sign with the team, joining first round pick Charlie Murata, who signed on Tuesday.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM GOALTENDING SCOUT LUC LOBSINGER

"Mason is an athletic goalie with a solid foundation to his game. He has the highest compete level of any goaltender in his draft class. He's very engaged in the play and never gives up on the puck. For a 15-year-old goalie, Mason plays with a ton of confidence and has a lot of pro habits built into his game."

