OHL Announces Championship Series Officiating Team

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the 10 officials assigned to work the 2025 OHL Championship Series that begins Thursday night at Canada Life Place in London as the Knights take on the Oshawa Generals.

The 113th J. Ross Robertson Cup features a rare rematch scenario as London enters play with a perfect 12-0 record in these playoffs, up against an Oshawa team that has made it back to the Championship Final under first year head coach Brad Malone.

Tonight's Game 1 of the series can be seen live across the country on TSN at 7:00pm.

OHL Director of Officiating Conrad Haché has selected the following five referees and five linespersons to officiate the series:

2025 OHL Championship Series Officiating Team

Number of OHL seasons in brackets

Referees:

Chad Ingalls (3) - 1st OHL Championship Series

Brendan Kane (5, 4 as referee) - 1st OHL Championship Series

Pat Myers (13) - 1st OHL Championship Series

Mac Nichol (7, 6 as referee) - 3rd OHL Championship Series

Sean Reid (25) - 15th OHL Championship Series

Linespersons:

Nick Arcan (4) - 2nd OHL Championship Series

Spencer Knox (4) - 3rd OHL Championship Series

Dan Kovachik (2) - 1st OHL Championship Series

Dustin McCrank (16) - 10th OHL Championship Series

Justin Noble (6) - 3rd OHL Championship Series

