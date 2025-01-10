Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Landon Wright to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.
Committed to the University of Maine, the 5'11", 181 lbs. right winger from Brockville, ON has spent the 2024-25 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. In 30 total games, Wright has recorded 12 goals and 5 assists for 17 points.
In 2023/24 with the Collingwood Blues of the OJHL, Wright totaled 41 points with 18 goals and 23 assists in 50 regular season games and 15 points in 19 playoff games as the Blues won their second consecutive OJHL championship. He followed that with 3 goals and 3 assists in six games at the Centennial Cup, as the Blues went undefeated to capture the National Championship.
"With Landon, we are adding a competitive, highly skilled player to our roster." said GM Kory Cooper. "He has a knack for finding the net, and although he isn't the biggest guy he is still willing to get to the tough areas. Landon is capable of playing all three forward positions, which gives us a lot of flexibility with our lineup."
Landon will join his Frontenacs teammates on the current northern trip, wearing number 36.
The Kingston Frontenacs currently sit second in the OHL East division, trailing the Oshawa Generals by just 2 points with 2 games in hand. After a 4-1 victory over North Bay on Thursday, they continue a three-game road swing on Friday in Sault Ste. Marie followed by a visit to Sudbury on Sunday. The team will return to Slush Puppie Place on Friday, January 17th for the first of four straight home games. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Firebirds' Flache Suspended for Five Games, Fined $2,500 - OHL
- Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Head to Ottawa to Take on 67's - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Acquire Nine Assets from Sudbury for Henry Mews - Ottawa 67's
- Oshawa Generals Acquire Ethan Martin - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Acquire Shawn Costello and Draft Picks from the Oshawa Generals in Exchange for Ethan Martin - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Building against the Greyhounds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - January 10 - GUE vs. FLNT - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit at Erie Otters - Saginaw Spirit
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Wolves for Roberts - Brantford Bulldogs
- Otters Dip Back into NCAA Free Agent Pool for Signing of Defenseman Frazer - Erie Otters
- Oshawa Generals Sign Noah Powell - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 40, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Rough Stretch Continues in Peterborough - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Kingston Looks to Keep the Momentum Building against the Greyhounds
- Kingston Kicks off a Tough Northern Road Trip with a 3-1 Win over the Battalion
- Game Notes: New Look Frontenacs Hit the Ice in North Bay on Thursday Night
- Kingston Acquires Charlie Schenkel from the Soo Greyhounds