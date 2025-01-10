Frontenacs Sign Landon Wright to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

January 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Landon Wright to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Committed to the University of Maine, the 5'11", 181 lbs. right winger from Brockville, ON has spent the 2024-25 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. In 30 total games, Wright has recorded 12 goals and 5 assists for 17 points.

In 2023/24 with the Collingwood Blues of the OJHL, Wright totaled 41 points with 18 goals and 23 assists in 50 regular season games and 15 points in 19 playoff games as the Blues won their second consecutive OJHL championship. He followed that with 3 goals and 3 assists in six games at the Centennial Cup, as the Blues went undefeated to capture the National Championship.

"With Landon, we are adding a competitive, highly skilled player to our roster." said GM Kory Cooper. "He has a knack for finding the net, and although he isn't the biggest guy he is still willing to get to the tough areas. Landon is capable of playing all three forward positions, which gives us a lot of flexibility with our lineup."

Landon will join his Frontenacs teammates on the current northern trip, wearing number 36.

The Kingston Frontenacs currently sit second in the OHL East division, trailing the Oshawa Generals by just 2 points with 2 games in hand. After a 4-1 victory over North Bay on Thursday, they continue a three-game road swing on Friday in Sault Ste. Marie followed by a visit to Sudbury on Sunday. The team will return to Slush Puppie Place on Friday, January 17th for the first of four straight home games. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.